A pasty luncheon on St. Piran’s Day, Saturday, March 4, will celebrate the last of the Cousin Jacks and the first of a new generation of Cornish immigrants to make their homes in Nevada County.
Special guests at the lunch will include Christopher Cambisis from the British Consulate in San Francisco and Dr. Joannie Willet, co-director of the Institute of Cornish Studies at the University of Exeter in Cornwall. Both are traveling to Grass Valley specially to celebrate the day.
The luncheon will be held at noon at the Grass Valley United Methodist Church, 236 South Church Street, Grass Valley. The cost is $15 per person. Capacity is limited. Make a reservation by phoning the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce at 530/273-4667.
Also, attending the lunch will be Pete Edwards, president of the California Cornish Cousins and one of the last Cousin Jack immigrants to come to Grass Valley. Pete came as a boy from Cornwall in 1950 when his father accepted a job at the Empire Mine. He was the last of the Cousin Jacks, which was the name given to the immigrant miners and mining families who came to America in the industrial era.
The keynote speaker, Stuart Thomas of Grass Valley, represents a new generation of Cornish immigrants, those attracted to this region by its cultural heritage. Stuart wrote his master’s dissertation in Bristol, England on the Cornish migration to America, focusing on Grass Valley. He will speak about previous immigrants and his own migration story.
The pasty luncheon will follow the pasty tossing contest which begins at 9:30 on Saturday at the City Hall parking lot at East Main and South Auburn streets. The pasty toss is a rain or shine event.
The Grass Valley Male Voice Choir will perform before the contest begins. The mayors of Nevada City and Grass Valley will be the first to face off. Dog lovers and their leased companions are specially invited.
The motto of Grass Valley’s St. Piran’s Day – “Everyone’s Cornish today!”