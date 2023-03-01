A pasty luncheon on St. Piran’s Day, Saturday, March 4, will celebrate the last of the Cousin Jacks and the first of a new generation of Cornish immigrants to make their homes in Nevada County.

Special guests at the lunch will include Christopher Cambisis from the British Consulate in San Francisco and Dr. Joannie Willet, co-director of the Institute of Cornish Studies at the University of Exeter in Cornwall. Both are traveling to Grass Valley specially to celebrate the day.