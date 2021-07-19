 Bringing the party: LA band Ozomatli headlines California WorldFest Day at fairgrounds (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Bringing the party: LA band Ozomatli headlines California WorldFest Day at fairgrounds (PHOTO GALLERY)

The band Ozomatli, along with members of the band Pamyua, play together on stage during one of the final performances of the night on Saturday at WorldFest Day in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Saritah opens up for California WorldFest Day Saturday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Photo: Elias Funez
Ozomatli bass guitarist Wil-Dog Abers picks up a percussion instrument to play during Saturday night’s WorldFest Day performance.
Photo: Elias Funez
WorldFest Day attendees danced to the music of Ozomatli and others during the one-day event Saturday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Photo: Elias Funez
Multi-instrumentalist Asdru Sierra on trumpet, and Ulises Bella on saxophone, help entertain the WoldFest crowd as part of the Los Angeles-based band Ozomatli.
Photo: Elias Funez
People applaud performances from their designated viewing area at WorldFest Day.
Photo: Elias Funez
Hundreds of people danced to the sounds of Saritah, Pamyua, and Ozomatli, which closed out the one-day WorldFest Day concert.
Photo: Elias Funez
Alaskan-based band Pamyua gets the crowd ready for Ozomatli.
Photo: Elias Funez
Ozomatli band members lead the audience to the middle of the lawn during the final song of the evening.
Photo: Elias Funez
People enjoyed an evening out on the greens of the Nevada County Fairgrounds, where Ozomatli headlined WorldFest Day.
Photo: Elias Funez
Members of the band Pamyua jam together with the band Ozomatli during the final few songs of Saturday’s WorldFest Day at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bass guitarist Will-Dog Abers points to a member of the band Ozomatli during Saturday night’s WorldFest Day performance.
Photo: Elias Funez
Asdru Sierra plays the trumpet as part of Ozomatli.
Photo: Elias Funez
Hundreds of people danced to the sounds of Saritah, Pamyua, and Ozomatli, which closed out the one-day WorldFest Day concert at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Saturday evening.
Photo: Elias Funez

