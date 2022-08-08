facebook tracking pixel Bringing the Dead back to life: Jerry Bash celebrates 26 years | TheUnion.com
Bringing the Dead back to life: Jerry Bash celebrates 26 years

Elias Funez
  

The Broken Compass bluegrass band rocks the Pioneer Park band shell during Jerry Bash Saturday evening in Nevada City. The band originated out of Grass Valley, though it’s mostly centered around Chico, where band members go to college. They are currently recording their first album. More information is at brokencompassbluegrass.com.
Photo: Elias Funez
Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead-inspired art were in abundance during Saturday’s Jerry Bash held in Nevada City’s Pioneer Park. The event, now in its 26th iteration, is held during the week of Jerry Garcia’s birthday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Music lovers young and old could be seen enjoying Jerry Bash Saturday in Nevada City. The Deadbeats headlined the festival.
Photo: Elias Funez
People line up to get their tie dyed festival shirts. The event was put on by the Miners Foundry.
Photo: Elias Funez
Kyle Ledson of Broken Compass blugrass band thanks the crowd following their set during Saturday’s Jerry Bash.
Photo: Elias Funez
Jerry Bash festival goer Diana Gamzon was nothing but smiles during the event, where her birthday was also celebrated.
Photo: Elias Funez
Food, drink, art and vendor booths could be found at Jerry Bash Saturday in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez

