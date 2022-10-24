facebook tracking pixel Bringing Rocky Horror back | TheUnion.com
Bringing Rocky Horror back

Elias Funez
  

Paul Emery Presents Nevada City Live! The Rocky Horror Picture Show, presented with Untamed Productions and the Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre, presented the 1975 cult classic film complete with a live all-star shadow cast for four well attended shows over the weekend. The Rocky Horror Picture Show was the film that launched the Nevada Theatre Film Series back in 1979 and has a cult following virtually unmatched by any other film. The movie flopped when it originally opened in theaters but is now loved by folks far and wide.
Photo: Elias Funez

