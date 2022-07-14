facebook tracking pixel Bringing on WorldFest | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Bringing on WorldFest

Old Crow Medicine Show to headline 25th anniversary event

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Opening ceremonies of the 25th California Worldfest, presented by Grass Valley’s The Center for the Arts. The event features multiple stages and more than 30 acts with headliner Old Crow Medicine Show taking the Meadow Stage Friday night.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nisenan Rancheria tribal spokesperson Shelly Covert assists in the land acknowledgement during the opening ceremonies of the California Worldfest on the Meadow Stage Thursday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Photo: Elias Funez
Campers begin to fill up the Nevada County Fairgrounds in preparation of the 25th anniversary of the California Worldfest Thursday afternoon in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Stage workers at California Worldfest prepare for the opening acts of the event Thursday afternoon on the Meadow Stage at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Photo: Elias Funez
Brightside Blue and Honey of the Heart warm up on the Spotlight Stage of the California Worldfest, which began Thursday and lasts through Sunday with multiple stages of entertainment.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grajeda’s grill gets it cooking for Worldfest.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Golobal Indigenous People’s Village is set up for California Worldfest at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Photo: Elias Funez

News
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User