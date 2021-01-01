 Bringing in the new year with a splash | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Bringing in the new year with a splash

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Bubba Highsmith enters Scotts Flat Lake in Nevada City Friday afternoon with the year 2021 emblazoned on his chest, alongside a group of Cascade Shores residents. The polar plunge continues to be a New Year’s Day tradition. Groups were spaced out more along the shore than in previous years to aid in social distancing.
Photo: Elias Funez
A polar plunge participant jumps off of the dock and into the water of Scotts Flat Lake Friday afternoon Jan 1. Water temperature was measured at 46 degrees.
Photo: Elias Funez
Groups spaced themselves apart from each other when entering the waters of Scotts Flat Lake during the annual tradition at Cascade Shores.
Photo: Elias Funez
A polar plunge participant jumps off of the end of the dock and into the waters of Scotts Flat Lake Friday afternoon.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bubba Highsmith, along with a group of Cascade Shores residents, continued their annual New Year’s Day plunge into Scotts Flat Reservoir Friday afternoon.
Photo: Elias Funez
Polar plunge participants jump into the water of Scotts Flat Lake Friday afternoon.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News

Bringing in the new year with a splash

|

The polar plunge continues to be a New Year’s Day tradition. Groups were spaced out more along Cascade Shores than in previous years to aid in social distancing.

See more