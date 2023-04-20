This weekend, April 23 and 24, Nevada County will be hosting a free residential green waste disposal event, a much-needed effort after a brutal winter that saw so many downed trees and limbs.

The effort represents a partnership between the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, the county’s Office of Emergency Services, and CalFire and is free to the public. Future disposal days will occur May 14, 15, 28, 29 and June 11, 12, 25, and 26 all from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The disposal site is at 12625 Brunswick Road in Grass Valley.

