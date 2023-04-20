This weekend, April 23 and 24, Nevada County will be hosting a free residential green waste disposal event, a much-needed effort after a brutal winter that saw so many downed trees and limbs.
The effort represents a partnership between the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, the county’s Office of Emergency Services, and CalFire and is free to the public. Future disposal days will occur May 14, 15, 28, 29 and June 11, 12, 25, and 26 all from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The disposal site is at 12625 Brunswick Road in Grass Valley.
Accepted will be biomass consisting of all tree and plant cuttings, leaves, limbs, weeds, and pine needles. The disposal will not, however, accept brush like scotch broom, blackberries, or poison oak, nor will it accept items with a diameter of 28 inches or greater or tree stumps or root balls. No household waste or trash will be accepted.
The green waste program has been ongoing for several years, said Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Director Craig Griesbach. It was not an intentional but rather fortuitous plan the department had in place long before the storms struck, causing severe damage to vegetation throughout the area.
“We were already working on this since last fall, late summer to build a program,” Griesbach said. “We applied for a grant through CalFire to help fund this.”
Griesbach stated that, like with any popular event, it’s best to plan on arriving as early as possible, though over the course of time the process has been stream-lined.
“Generally it’s good to get to any event early,” he said. “They are very well attended. Last year we took in 3,500 tons of material. You’ll see huge piles. It runs smoothly and it goes pretty quick.”
As for where the debris goes once it is collected, Griesbach said: “It’s a mixed bag. Some goes to Biomass and locations in Lincoln and Woodland, and also we’ll have a free mulch giveaway that people can get mulch through the FireSafe council.”
He went on to advise that people have a plan in place when preparing their green waste for its transportation to the waste disposal location. In years past he has witnessed a number of people find success in laying a tarp down in the bed of the carrying truck, then pull the tarp out, removing the debris in “one fell swoop.”
“I would say this is the time to do this work,” Griesbach said. “If you are nervous about burning this is a great resource. It’s one of the only (that’s) free. We have more days this year than we ever have had before. If you’re loading trailers think about how you can efficiently unload them. You will have help from Forest Service.”
The green waste movement is—in part, at least— a step in reducing wild fire hazards as we move into summer, where fire risk is at a high.
“It’s been a heavy rain year, and that means you have more fuel when it dries out,” said Mary Eldridge, Public Information Officer for CalFire. “Your have more fuel and it dries out. We were going through drought years and the grass thinned and area vegetation dried out. The precipitation isn’t going to heal those trees that have already been killed.
“Then we started getting rain and with that rain we measured water weight per pound, per acre, so we’ll mow an acre of grass in test areas and weight it and it’s been a dramatic increase since we got so much more precipitation. You are still going to get a lot of grass growth. The concern is that the water runs to streams and then rivers and then to the ocean. It’s not like all the water from the snow pack will contribute.”
Eldridge said that despite the wet weather the area has experienced, fire is not out of the question.
“We get wind,” Eldridge said. “We’ve already had escaped debris burns. A couple of days of dry winds on those fires, and those fires are escaping already. It’s been years of build up of material.”
Eldridge reminds citizens to be vigilant in creating a defensive zone around their residencies, with CalFire advising a clear 20 foot space between trees and a 10 foot clearing around roofs.
“Nevada County is doing a wonderful job at messaging defensible space,” Eldridge said. “We have more fuel breaks and people getting together in Forest Service communities to create fuel breaks, and you do that by getting people together.”
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or by calling 530-477-4232.