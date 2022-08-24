‘Bring on the food trucks’: Grass Valley paves way for food trucks, discusses cap on short-term rentals

City of Grass Valley Principal Planner Lance Lowe discusses the amendments to the city’s code during Tuesday’s council meeting. Community Development Director Tom Last said that these types of amendments to the city’s code occur every few years.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Bring on the food trucks,” Grass Valley City Councilwoman Hilary Hodge said during Tuesday evening’s council meeting.

The group of council members were in the midst of updating the city’s code that would allow for Mobile Food Facilities — food trucks — to operate.

Before Tuesday’s decision was made, mobile food vendors were limited to a cart. Now a full truck that can be driven will be allowed.

Food truck vendors will still have to get a minor use permit and approval, but the addition to the city’s code will allow for one food truck per commercially zoned property. They’ll still have to conform to all other regulations and conditions about food trucks and commissary location.

A four-person council, with Council member Bob Branstrom absent, voted unanimously in favor of the list of amendments to the city’s code, including additions, omissions and/or clarifications to short-term rentals, recreation and public zones, the cottage food industry, monument signs and murals, animal keeping, accessory dwelling units, fence and building heights, and others.

SHORT-TERM RENTALS

“We’ve had a number of requests for short-term rentals in multiple family zones, R2 and R3 zones,” Grass Valley Principal Planner Lance Lowe said to the council. “Currently, short-term rentals are allowed in the R1 zone exclusively. We specifically excluded short term rentals in multiple-family zones.

“For obvious reasons, that’s where the bulk of our rental housing resides.”

Lowe cited the Alta Street neighborhood as an example.

“So we would add a provision that would be irrespective of the zoning, that if they had a single-family dwelling, they can add a short-term rental. We’re adding that provision. We have a number of people inquiring on Alta Street,” Lowe said.

Council members had concerns that echoed the Planning Commission’s, as well as the city manager’s, regarding some sort of cap on the amount of allowed short-term rentals.

“People are buying homes and turning them in to Airbnbs and that‘s taking away our rentals and that’s something we’re low on now,” City Manager Tim Kiser said. “From what I’m hearing is there’s whole subdivisions people are buying and turning them into basically (vacation rentals by owner), major companies, because you can rent out for a couple days a week and make more money than you can on a long-term rental.”

“Rental housing in our community is going up and we need to make sure that stays here,” Kiser said.

The council came to consensus to discuss the short-term rental housing cap at a future joint Planning Commission and City Council meeting being tentatively planned for mid-September following a League of California Cities workshop the council plans to attend in Long Beach.

Grass Valley Council members Tom Ivy, center, and Hilary Hodge, left, listen to Planner Lance Lowe during Tuesday’s council meeting, which focused on a list of amendments to the city’s code. City code refers to the laws, rules and regulations that govern a city. Also present were Council member Jan Arbuckle and Mayor Ben Aguilar.

Photo: Elias Funez

“They hope to meet with some of their peers to bring back some information,” Kiser said in reference to the planned meeting, which he added will also provide an extra opportunity for the public to comment.

RECREATION AND PUBLIC ZONES

Before Tuesday’s meeting, both Open Space and Public Zones required review and approval of projects by the Planning Commission.

Now, parks projects will no longer need the Planning Commission’s approval.

“To expedite park projects and considering park projects require City Council approval of financial commitments, the city proposed park projects be approved by the City Council directly, without Planning Commission approval,” Lowe said.

The Planning Commission had concerns with this approach, according to a staff report, noting that the commission should have a role in reviewing development proposals in the city, if for no other reason than to provide an additional forum for public input. The Planning Commission further noted that providing more public opportunities; not less, always results in better project outcomes.

MURALS

“As you’re probably aware, murals over the past several years have been relatively controversial,” Lowe said.

“That process has been less controversial considering that, I believe we’ve had a lot of success with the murals in and around town. We’ve had a lot of good comments on them,” Lowe added.

Currently, the Development Review Committee makes recommendations to the Planning Commission on murals.

“We would like to eliminate the DRC,” Lowe said.

“The DRC are more engineers and planners, more technical people. We certainly are not experts on mural design and we think that the Planning Commission would aptly handle that.”

Staff said that the Historical Commission would be consulted if a proposed mural falls within the historic district.

MONUMENT SIGNS

“We currently require a DRC approval for monument signs,” Lowe said.

“We think this is overkill. We think the (Community Development) director can approve monument signs. Typically, monument signs are done in conjunction with development review permits approved by the DRC or Planning Commission.

“We’re simply making sure that that design is consistent with the prior approvals,” Lowe said. And we think the director versus the DRC can do that.”

COTTAGE FOOD INDUSTRY

“Essentially, someone operates a kitchen in their home and can sell certain goods at farmers markets and the like,” Lowe said. “By state law they are allowed in residential zones, R1 through R3. They get approval of a business license, a permit from environmental health and they are off and baking.”

“Traditional community zones, town core, neighborhood center, and other zones allow residential uses, so we want to allow Cottage Food Industries in those zones as well,” Lowe said.

ACCESSORY DWELLING UNITS

Changes to accessory dwelling unit rules will now allow secondary units on properties with homes in legally non-conforming zones.

“To give you an example, in the office professional zone, in the commercial zones, a house by itself is not allowed,” Lowe said. “Per our non conforming standard, the idea is, you have what you have, you can repair what you have but you can’t expand on that. One day we want that to become commercial and not residential. This change would allow an existing legally non-conforming home to have a second unit.”

