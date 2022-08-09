facebook tracking pixel Bring on the fair: Nevada County Fair begins 5-day run | TheUnion.com
Bring on the fair: Nevada County Fair begins 5-day run

Elias Funez
  

The Nevada County Fair has begun its five-day run at the fairgrounds in Grass Valley, where people can find family-friendly events including food, rides, music, and arena event entertainment. On Tuesday, the fair’s animal barns were abuzz with FFA, 4-H, and other livestock competitors, including the rabbits (pictured).
Photo: Elias Funez
Butler Amusements workers make sure rides like the Zipper are stabilized while setting up for the annual Nevada County Fair.
Photo: Elias Funez
Area youth bring their animals in to be weighed Tuesday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in preparation of today’s opening of the annual fair.
Photo: Elias Funez
The antique tractor display is set and ready to go for the fair.
Photo: Elias Funez
Harley Deschaine leads one of her swine through the hog barn Tuesday as she gets her animals settled and ready for showmanship competitions at this year’s Nevada County Fair.
Photo: Elias Funez
Butler Amusements construction workers untwist the Fireball ride as they begin to set it up Tuesday for the annual Nevada County Fair, which begins its five-day run today.
Photo: Elias Funez
A line of FFA and 4-H competitors bring in their animals to be weighed Tuesday for the Nevada County Fair.
Photo: Elias Funez

