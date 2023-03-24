Staff Writer
Lives are changing in Nevada County with a new program called Fresher Futures. The program trains young adults — many who have struggled — to live independently, free from abuse, violence, drug addiction, homelessness and dependence on government services.
This culinary program is supported by Connecting Point, a non-profit organization located at 208 Sutton Way, Grass Valley. Meals are prepared in advance and ready to eat by individuals who have experienced hardship themselves.
“I want to be independent from my family through the culinary training program and to build my skills,” Jack Greenway, one of the trainees said. “I also like the idea that I’m helping people who are hungry and having a hard time.”
The new program is a collaboration between Bright Futures for Youth, the Interfaith Food Ministry and a group of young people from the Nevada County Jewish Community Center (NCJCC).
The teens from the NCJCC brought the agencies together and used a business model found to be successful in the Sacramento area by Rabbi Dave Azen. The teens call their company U26, referencing that the group is run by people under 26 year olds.
The Youth Chef Corps is led by Head Chef Sean Sullivan who has volunteered to train Tyson Garcia, Joshua McCarthy, Jack Greenway, Layla Brown and Justice Modica as part of a four-week pilot program. Sullivan also runs a catering business called Stone Soup Catering.
“The program has changed my life because I like to see people happy when we provide the meals,” Modica said. “I was homeless once myself so I know how it feels.”
Too many young people eat fast food or processed food from gas stations, according to Rabbi Azen. Having healthier options can be especially hard on homeless people experiencing food insecurities.
Last week Fresher Futures was approved for the use of CalFresh food stamps to allow meal purchases for people with disabilities, those 60 years or older or homeless individuals, according to Azen.
“I got involved because I needed a job right away, but it’s definitely appealing. My biggest achievement is that now I’m eating healthier and feeling better,” Garcia said. “I like to give back to the community because I’ve been less fortunate myself.”
Unhoused individuals struggling with access to kitchen facilities and who eat the cheapest and/or easiest meal options are who Fresher Futures wants to support, according to Rabbi Azen, who added that these situations can contribute to diet-related diseases.
“Many youth struggle on the weekends or when school is closed,” Azen said. “These, and populations over the age of 60 who don’t qualify for Meals on Wheels, are who we can feed.”
Learning about nutrition and meal planning so that food is not wasted is helpful. Questioning the ingredients of the food we purchase and eat is something Modica said has changed her habits.
“I’m learning different ways to prep food, shop for more nutritious ingredients, and put together healthier recipes. I really like it,” Modica said. “We are all certified food handlers now which will make it easier to find work in the future.”
On certain days the trainees from Fresher Futures cook in the industrial kitchen with Chef Eric Ove, kitchen and nutrition program manager at Bright Futures for Youth.
As the interns complete their training they will be catering a community meal in collaboration with the business model of the U26 leaders and the NCJCC, Maddux Eckerling, Alex Eckerling, Lev Weisswasser and Olivia Samson.
The event will include music and a feast prepared by the young adults enrolled in the Fresher Futures culinary training program on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 236 S. Church St., Grass Valley.
Tickets for the community meal event on April 6 can be purchased online at Nevada County Jewish Community Center website.
Each trainee was introduced to Fresher Futures through Connecting Point, the public agency that supports individuals by securing housing or job opportunities.
“We all came through Connecting Point. Shout out to Courtney Palencia for helping us. She is amazing,” Brown said.