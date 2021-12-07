‘Brighten up people’s holidays’: Jingletown Christmas Trees opens for second year

Jingletown Christmas Trees, which first opened a Christmas tree lot on East Main Street last year, is open for business at 292 Olympia Park Circle in Grass Valley.

Photo: Victoria Penate

Jingletown Christmas Trees owners Tanya Ristau and Marguerite Cimino Dinovitz have turned their love of Christmas into a business.

While the pair has collaborated on previous projects, the idea for this business came when Ristau and Cimino Dinovitz were brainstorming during the early months of the pandemic about what they would like to see in Grass Valley.

“And then, we thought of the Christmas tree lot, because we’re both Christmas freaks,” said Cimino Dinovitz. Asked what she loves about Christmas, she highlighted family connection and bringing in light as the days get darker — as well as it being “super fun” to fill spaces with glittery and gaudy decorations.

Ristau explained that her connection with the holiday stems from her parents, who are from Germany, and the “over-the-top” Christmas festivities from German culture which she grew up with.

“So, I just grew up in love with it,” she said. “It’s just a family tradition.”

During its season last year on East Main Street, according to Ristau, the lot sold approximately 380 trees — and, so far, looks like it is on track to sell a similar amount this year.

In addition to offering multiple varieties of trees, Jingletown Christmas Trees has stocked its gift shop with other winter and holiday-themed items, including wreaths, ornaments, Christmas-patterned clothing, and ponchos.

Photo: Victoria Penate

Since opening Nov. 27, according to Cimino Dinovitz, last weekend was the busiest time, which is consistent with the timing of last year’s peak.

Ristau noted that the lot keeps its trees in water in order to keep them fresh. She said Tuesday that the lot did not yet have a final closing date, explaining that it will close Dec. 23 if it still has trees at that time, but that she does not foresee that happening.

TRADITION

According to Cimino Dinovitz, the Silvertip trees — which she said last longer, as they have thicker needles — are cut by someone from a local family, and that the other two varieties come from a longtime family-run farm in Oregon.

“We just appreciate when people come here, because they’re supporting us, but they’re also supporting families down the line,” said Cimino Dinovitz.

Photo: Victoria Penate

When the pair began sharing last year that they were opening a Christmas tree farm, according to Cimino Dinovitz, some people responded by telling them about the Christmas tree lot — Farmer Bob’s Christmas Trees — which had previously been at the Olympia Park Circle location, sharing memories and what they missed about it.

Reflecting on what could connect people to a Christmas tree lot in that way, Cimino Dinovitz said it was about the person. “It’s the energy that you’re putting into it, and making people feel special to bring this home and add this to your family tradition.”

As the idea for this Christmas tree lot first developed, said Ristau, she wanted to bring into the area “the kind of stuff you see in the movies in small towns” with the business, from playing holiday music to making it a fun occasion for children.

One of the highlights of running the Christmas tree lot this year, said Cimino Dinovitz, has been seeing families who bought a Christmas tree from them last year return.

“And that’s just the funnest thing, feeling that connection with the community that we’re relatively new to, and a way to brighten up people’s holidays,” she said. “That’s what we’re in it for.”

