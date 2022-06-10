Bright Futures for Youth given Annual Nonprofit of the Year Award

Assemblywoman Megan Dahle this week recognized Bright Futures for Youth with the Annual Nonprofit of the Year Award for the 1st Assembly District, a news release states.

Bright Futures for Youth offers year-round academic, social and emotional support to several hundred children and young adults every year in Nevada County.

“I am pleased to award Bright Futures for Youth with the 1st Assembly District Nonprofit of the Year Award for 2022,” Dahle said in the release. “After the last two years, especially, parents and children desperately need support and resources like those offered by Bright Futures for Youth. This organization has decades of experience supporting youth in their formative years, when they need it most. They are a true community asset.”

“We’re very proud of our accomplishments and being recognized by Assemblywoman Dahle for our multilayered, never-ending efforts to help youth in the area,” said Jennifer Singer, executive director of Bright Futures for Youth. “Our program has changed and grown dramatically during the past two decades, because the needs are different and much greater than in the past. With the ongoing support of the community, including from leaders like Assemblywoman Dahle, we are helping children and young adults to succeed.”

From after-school programs and summer camps to access to health care, counseling and healthy meals, Bright Futures for Youth is connecting and developing relationships with youth. The organization has three programs – The Friendship Club, NEO and SAFE, which helps young people facing housing instability. Learn more about Bright Futures for Youth at bffyouth.org .

Dahle’s district comprises parts or all of nine counties, including Nevada County. Dahle is running for reelection, and appears headed to the November general election against Democrat Belle Starr Sandwith.

Source: Office of Megan Dahle