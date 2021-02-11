Bright Futures for Youth expands online presence

Bright Futures for Youth has launched a website and changed its social media presence in order to better share “a wide range of efforts and programs to help meet the increasing needs of youth in Nevada County,” according to a Thursday press release.

The organization’s new website can be found at http://www.bffyouth.org.

Bright Futures for Youth was formed through a merger which was initiated by local youth-serving organizations The Friendship Club and NEO (New Events & Opportunities) last summer.

Currently, the two entities, alongside SAFE, which focuses on youth experiencing homelessness, operate as individual programs under the comprehensive organization Bright Futures for Youth.

Asked about the decision to launch a unified website, Bright Futures for Youth Executive Director Jennifer Litton Singer said, “We really want to present to the community one organization, Bright Futures for Youth, with varied programs that fall under that organization to meet the varied needs of youth in our community.”

“So it’s just one consolidated place where people can go and get all the information about all of our program offerings, in one succinct location,” said Singer.

The site should also help direct those who aim to support local youth, said Singer, as they will also be able to more easily find information about specific Bright Futures for Youth programs while deciding how to get involved.

Visitors can also find a detailed list of some of the organization’s volunteer needs — including mentorship, tutoring, and office assistance — as well as make a donation through the site.

According to Singer, on Facebook the Friendship Club page has been turned into a new page for Bright Futures for Youth, a decision they made in order to keep the content that had already been shared through the program.

NEO, which Singer described as a more recruitment-heavy program “open to any and all youth in our community,” — as opposed to The Friendship Club, which is referral-based — will share news and updates through a separate Facebook page for that reason.

According to the release, Bright Futures for Youth’s three programs will serve several hundred youth in 2021.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.