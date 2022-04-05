Bright Futures for Youth executive director receives ‘Women of Persistence Award’

From left, Grass Valley Vice Mayor Jan Arbuckle presents the Women’s Caucus of the League of California Cities’ Women of Persistence Award to Bright Futures for Youth Executive Director Jennifer Singer.

Photo submitted by Cheryl Rubin.

Bright Futures for Youth’s Executive Director Jennifer Singer was recently honored with the Women’s Caucus of the League of California Cities’ Women of Persistence Award. The annual award celebrates women who have persisted in their efforts for equality, change, growth and improvement in their communities.

Jan Arbuckle, vice mayor of Grass Valley and former president of the California League of Cities, presented the award to Singer on March 23 during Bright Futures for Youth’s “Power of the Purse” fundraising event. More than 300 people attended the luncheon.

“I’m very honored and humbled to receive the award,” Singer said. “I greatly appreciate the recognition, but none of my accomplishments are possible without the hard work of my staff through the years, the leadership and support of our board, and, most importantly, the never-ending support — financially and through volunteer efforts — from the community.”

Singer has been addressing challenges and developing forward-thinking solutions for children and young adults in Nevada County since she co-founded The Friendship Club in 1995. The nonprofit has helped more than 1,000 girls and young women during the past quarter-century.

Singer, who was named executive director of the organization in 2004, has worked tirelessly to develop and expand the after-school program that helps build a strong foundation as girls and young women enter adulthood. Her focus has always been to help them lead healthy lives, from encouraging them to continue their education to learn new skills and embrace new challenges.

The Friendship Club established “SAFE” in 2019, a program that helps youth experiencing homelessness, from ensuring they have access to healthy food and housing to health services and counseling. SAFE has helped nearly 100 youth experiencing homelessness during the past three years.

The Friendship Club merged with NEO, a local youth center, in the summer of 2020. The combined and much-larger organization — which serves hundreds of young residents every year in Nevada County — has been renamed Bright Futures for Youth.

The nonprofit has greatly expanded its efforts in recent years. After-school programs and summer camps have evolved to include special events, skills-training classes, as well as social and support services.

More information about Bright Futures for Youth and its three programs, The Friendship Club, NEO and SAFE, is available at https://bffyouth.org .