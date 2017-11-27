Brief snowfall turns to sunny skies in western Nevada County

Nevada County residents in the Cascade Shores area woke up to snow Monday morning, though not nearly the accumulation that fell in the eastern end of the county.

Patches Murphy, an employee at the Cascade Shores General Store, said the flurry began in the early morning hours.

"There was just enough to cover everything with the lightest dusting," she said.

According to Murphy, most of the snow melted by mid-day. Small patches could be seen on the ground and on rooftops in the early afternoon.

Higher up the hill, the storm dumped 4-18 inches of snow in the Truckee-Tahoe area overnight, leaving local ski resorts with a lot of fresh powder to start the post-Thanksgiving week. Wind gusts hit the 100 mph mark on the high ridge tops of the Sierra, the National Weather Service Office in Reno said.

"This was a strong storm with high winds and heavy rain with mountain snow, but this was a fairly typical storm for the winter season," said Edan Weishahn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Reno.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows said it received 6 inches of snow overnight. The base at Squaw Valley now stands at 23 inches on the upper mountain. On the south shore of Lake Tahoe, Heavenly Mountain Resort said it got 5 inches of snow, while Kirkwood Mountain Resort said it received 7 inches.

According to the National Weather Service, sunny skies are predicted throughout the week for western Nevada County. Temperatures are expected to stay in the low-to-mid-50s range during the day with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A high chance of precipitation is predicted for Friday night, which may continue throughout the weekend.

— Sierra Sun reporter Kelsie Longerbeam contributed to this report.To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.