Bridgeport restoration underway at historic site along Yuba River

Work is in full swing at the South Yuba River State Park-Bridgeport in Penn Valley where the historic Bridgeport Covered Bridge is getting its much needed and long overdue facelift.

Last week crews began installing fencing, office trailers and equipment in preparation of the major renovation that has been years in the making.

This week crews from Spectra Historical Construction were busy removing the bridge’s shingles, using the rafters for access.

John Rebenstorff, hired as an inspector by State Parks for the Bridgeport project, has been making sure river levels remain safe as well as keeping an eye out for wildlife and sensitive species that may come near the site.

Built in 1862, the bridge has undergone other renovations and repairs. Once completed, expected in the fall of 2020, it will be 18 inches higher with new shingles, sidings, floor planking, interior trusses and steel tension rods.

Progress photos will develop on a daily basis with eventual aerial drone coverage and You Tube stories at http://www.southyubariverstatepark.org/RespWebPages/SOB_Restoration.html.

The south parking lot is closed during the project, however the north parking remains available for public use. The visitor center, barn and gas station will remain open as well as weekend gold panning and beach access.

The Bridgeport Covered Bridge uses a Howe truss supplemented by a segmented timber arch and is touted as the longest single span bridge of its kind to ever be built.

For more information, call 530-432-2546 or visit http://www.southyubariverstatepark.org/index.html.

Source: South Yuba River Park Association and The Union staff