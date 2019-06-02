Bridgeport Covered Bridge fundraiser a success

Assesmblyman Brian Dahle, left, and donors enjoy a fundraiser for the "Save Our Bridge Campaign" at Three Forks in Nevada City . The Bridgeport Covered Bridge is expected to reopen to the public in 2020.

Courtesy of Yubanet

Three Forks Bakery and Brewery and Wheyward Girl Creamery, both of Nevada City, recently sponsored an event to raise funds for the “Save Our Bridge Campaign,” whose sole purpose is to restore the historic Bridgeport Covered Bridge and to celebrate the anticipated re-opening of the bridge to the public next year. Three Forks hosted the sold-out event on May 21 when the brewery is typically closed to the public. A gathering of donors enjoyed a very intimate beer and cheese pairing with Three Forks Brew Master David Cowie introducing each brew, explaining why it paired nicely with the selected cheese. Wheyward Girl owner Barbara Jenness gave the story behind each of the paired cheeses. Funds raised from the event will go toward re-opening celebrations when the bridge restoration is complete in 2020.

For information about becoming a member of South Yuba River Park Association or volunteering at South Yuba River State Park, visit http://southyubariverstatepark.org.