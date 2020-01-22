Bridgeport Bridge restoration project delayed

From a release:

The Save Our Bridge Campaign Committee wishes to keep the community, who has been so supportive of the project to restore and re-open the iconic Covered Wood Bridge in the South Yuba River State Park, informed of developments in the project. To that end we would like to share, in part, information about the status of the Project contained in a letter sent to Nevada County Supervisor Sue Hoek from California State Parks and Recreation Department Acting Sierra District Superintendent Matt Green on Jan. 10, 2020. Superintendent Green states in the letter that “Although there has been progress in the restoration of the historic bridge, California State Parks regrets to inform you that (the) project will not be completed by this spring, as previously scheduled”. He goes on to report “While a revised completion date is not currently available, it is likely that the project will not be finished until the second half of 2020”.

Although this is disappointing news, the Save Our Bridge Campaign Committee has been assured by State Parks that this project is of the utmost importance and that complete restoration and re-opening of the Bridge is assured. State Park staff working on the project has been extremely cooperative in sharing information and including the Committee in meetings. The Committee’s volunteer photography team has been doing a fantastic job of recording the restoration process so far and State Parks has provided valuable access to the site for this historic photographic record. Please see http://www.southyubariverstatepark.org to view the photographs and videos.

Rest assured that the Save Our Bridge Campaign Committee and all of our supporters and partners in the community will continue to monitor the progress of the restoration of Our Bridge. The Committee will meet soon to determine if there are any necessary measures that need to be taken to help the Project succeed. If you have any questions, please contact the Committee by email at: historicbridge.publicity@gmail.com .

Source: Save Our Bridge Campaign