 Bridgeport Bridge nears completion | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Bridgeport Bridge nears completion

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Work on the restoration of the historic 1862 Bridgeport Covered Bridge in Penn Valley is nearly complete. The metal trusses and support cables that had stabilized the span as it sits over the South Yuba River during the restoration have been removed, and the bridge is standing on its own for the first time in years. The restoration is expected to be complete by mid-September, according to workers from Spectra Historic Construction.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News

Clothing and food giveaway River Fire victims

|

A clothing and non-perishable food giveaway, which was held last Saturday, has been extended. Sponsored by Word-A-Live Church and Helping Hands Street Ministry Outreach, the event will continue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each…

See more