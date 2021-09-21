Bridge Fire caused by arson, Cal Fire says
The Bridge Fire , which started on Sept. 5 and burned 411 acres in the Auburn State Recreation Area, was caused by arson, Cal Fire said.
“This is an active case and Cal Fire Law Enforcement continues to work on determining the specific details leading to the cause of the fire,” Cal Fire wrote in a press release.
Anyone with information about the Bridge Fire should contact 1-800-468-4408, Cal Fire’s arson hotline.
