Bridge Fire burns 100 acres, forces some evacuations in the Clementine Lake area

UPDATE at 4:24 p.m. Sunday

From Placer County Sheriff’s Office: Old Foresthill Rd is now closed as well as Foresthill Rd. If you are in Foresthill DO NOT try to drive to Auburn.

UPDATE at 4:22 p.m. Sunday

The Bridge Fire has grown to 100 acres — 60 acres north of forest hill road and 40 acres south, said Cal Fire Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge.

Initially posted

A fire that started near Foresthill Bridge in Auburn had burned approximately 30 acres and was zero percent contained as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, authorities say

The blaze, which officials are calling the Bridge Fire, started just before 1 p.m., and within about two hours had already spread to 15 acres in the Forest Hill area, according to Cal Fire’s incident website. Soon, the fire reached 30 acres — burning around 20 acres on the south side of Foresthill Road, and 10 acres on the north side, after a spot fire jumped the road to the opposite side of the original blaze, according to a social media post by Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit.

No residences or neighborhoods were believed threatened as of 3:30 p.m., but the fire’s proximity to Lake Clementine caused authorities to evacuate all visitors around the shores of both Upper and Lower Lake Clementine, according to Lt. Nelson Resendes, with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Any visitors already on the lake should shelter in place and stay put, making sure to listen to further instructions from authorities, Resendes said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.