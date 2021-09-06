Bridge Fire containment grows to 25%

Update at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday

The Bridge Fire remains at 411 acres and containment grew to 25% Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Please keep our #firefighters & other personnel working in the area safe by adhering to the temporary 25 mph speed limit & other noted restrictions on Foresthill Rd



Please keep our #firefighters & other personnel working in the area safe by adhering to the temporary 25 mph speed limit & other noted restrictions on Foresthill Rd pic.twitter.com/QMuKhEGniy — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) September 7, 2021

UPDATE at 7:30 p.m. Monday

From Cal Fire: A few hot spots remained visible on the Bridge Fire today, but were located well within the interior of the current fire perimeter. Firefighters efforts focused on mopup of these hot spots on all portions of the fire. Additionally, fire personnel worked to improve and build containment lines, resulting in the increased containment.

The evacuation orders and evacuation warnings have been lifted in all areas of the fire. However, the Auburn State Recreation Area remains closed.

Foresthill Road has also reopened, and to ensure safety of fire personnel, a temporary speed limit of 25 mph from Lincoln Way to Upper Lake Clementine is in place. Stopping, parking, or loitering is not permissible on Foresthill Road. Old Foresthill Road from Highway 49 to Foresthill Road remains closed.

Initially posted

The Bridge Fire expanded in size overnight, covering 300 acres by Monday morning, but Cal Fire officials expressed confidence about the situation, with the blaze’s forward progress stopped by early Monday afternoon.

“We’re at 5% containment right now, but we expect that containment to continue to go up for the rest of today and into the night hours,” said Brian Estes, a chief with Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit.

All evacuation orders issued on Sunday were lifted at around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening per a press release issued by Cal Fire. The Auburn State Recreation Area remains closed for the time being, as does the section of Old Foresthill Road between Highway 49 and Foresthill Road, the release said.

While the blaze’s spread was extremely rapid Sunday afternoon, jumping from 30 to over 200 acres within just two hours, the fire’s progress had slowed considerably by Monday morning.

In large part, the threat the Bridge Fire posed to more densely populated areas of Placer County was neutralized after firefighters were able to establish a containment line around the lower end of the fire near Old Auburn Foresthill Road overnight, Estes said. Around 350 Cal Fire personnel remained on the ground Monday to combat the blaze, with assistance from some air units, the fire chief added.

Additionally, while low humidity levels and scorchingly dry conditions have aided the Bridge Fire’s spread, wind activity on Monday did not severely hamper firefighter’s efforts, said Cal Fire spokesperson Mary Eldridge.

The Bridge Fire’s level of impact to human habitation has been fairly minimal thus far, with just one minor injury to a firefighter and no homes or buildings suffering any damage, per a Cal Fire social media release .

While all visitors around Lake Clementine had to be evacuated Sunday afternoon as the fire exploded in size, just three residences in total were evacuated, according to Sheriff’s Lt. Nelson Resendes.

The Bridge Fire is expected to be fully contained by Sept. 15, Cal Fire said in its release. The cause of the fire is unknown, and remains under investigation.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer for The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com

Crews from Cal Fire and Growlersburg Conservation Camp in Georgetown managing the Bridge Fire Sunday afternoon in Auburn.

Photo by Zachary Krahmer/www.zachkrahmer.com

The Bridge Fire burning in Auburn Sunday afternoon.

Photo submitted by Lauren Rice

Smoke coming from a spot fire, caused by the Bridge Fire, near the Forest Hill area.

Submitted by Dan Schricker