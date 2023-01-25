Briar Patch staff

The staff at Briar Patch will net roughly 130 hours of added free time after the food co-op announced implementation of a shorter work week.

 Courtesy Photo

Grass Valley, CA– BriarPatch Food Co-op’s hourly employees are now enjoying two and a half hours of extra free time a week and an estimated 130-hours annually thanks to a new workday policy implemented at the store.

On December 26, BriarPatch Food Co-op began paying for employee lunch breaks as part of a new eight-hour workday policy. This means instead of having an 8.5-hour shift schedule with a 30-minute unpaid lunch, hourly employees now have an 8-hour shift schedule with a 30-minute paid lunch.