Hundreds lined up last Thursday for the grand opening of Briar Patch Food Co-op in Auburn. Some even traveled from Nevada County and arrived early, eager to see the new store and partake in some of the opening day celebrations and giveaways.

 Photo submitted by BriarPatch Food Co-op

Auburn, CA – BriarPatch Food Co-op has officially opened a second store location at 2505 Bell Road in Auburn.

On August 10, hundreds of people formed a line that stretched around the building to attend a Grand Opening event that included a pineapple cutting ceremony with representatives from the Co-op, the County of Placer and the Auburn Chamber of Commerce.