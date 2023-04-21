Greater things in store: BriarPatch’s Auburn location inching closer to opening

Briarpatch Food Co-op’s new Auburn location is under construction at the intersection of Bell Road and Highway 49. A new target opening date has been set for August of 2023.

 Elias Funez File Photo

Auburn, CA– BriarPatch Food Co-op is inching closer to opening its long-awaited second store at 2505 Bell Road in Auburn.

The new target date is August 2023.

BriarPatch Food Co-op is a neighborly grocery store serving up local, high quality, healthy food and supporting our Sierra Foothills community since 1976. Learn more at briarpatch.coop