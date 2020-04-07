BriarPatch Food Co-op gives donations of food to Hospitality House, Sierra Care Physicians

BriarPatch Food Co-op has donated food and lunches in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving to Hospitality House and to Sierra Care Physicians.

Hospitality House last week received five cases of chickens, weighing 300 pounds, for its shelter guests and motel clients. Additionally, BriarPatch donated 25 deli burritos and coconut water to Litton Drive neighbors Sierra Care Physicians.

“Paying it forward with kindness and respect can go a long way in someone’s day and brings a little light into our world,” said BriarPatch Marking Manager Rebecca Torpie in a press release.

Ashley Quadros, Hospitality House’s development director, said the gift came at a much needed time. The homeless shelter recently has expanded to four locations and operates 24 hours a day.

BriarPatch also provided lunch to staff members at a neighboring doctors’ office.

Tammie Shust, the office’s manager, said staff were thankful for the gift.

“We are so lucky to be part of such an amazing community,” she added.

BriarPatch in a release states it will donate food and supplies to community members “who are going the extra mile, working every day despite shelter-in-place orders.”

Source: BriarPatch Food Co-op