BriarPatch Food Co-op gives donations of food to Hospitality House, Sierra Care Physicians
BriarPatch Food Co-op has donated food and lunches in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving to Hospitality House and to Sierra Care Physicians.
Hospitality House last week received five cases of chickens, weighing 300 pounds, for its shelter guests and motel clients. Additionally, BriarPatch donated 25 deli burritos and coconut water to Litton Drive neighbors Sierra Care Physicians.
“Paying it forward with kindness and respect can go a long way in someone’s day and brings a little light into our world,” said BriarPatch Marking Manager Rebecca Torpie in a press release.
Ashley Quadros, Hospitality House’s development director, said the gift came at a much needed time. The homeless shelter recently has expanded to four locations and operates 24 hours a day.
Support Local Journalism
BriarPatch also provided lunch to staff members at a neighboring doctors’ office.
Tammie Shust, the office’s manager, said staff were thankful for the gift.
“We are so lucky to be part of such an amazing community,” she added.
BriarPatch in a release states it will donate food and supplies to community members “who are going the extra mile, working every day despite shelter-in-place orders.”
Source: BriarPatch Food Co-op
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.