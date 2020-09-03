BriarPatch Food Co-op and Grass Valley Brewing Co. launch new beer to raise money for local businesses impacted by COVID-19

This week, BriarPatch and Grass Valley Brewing Co. are co-releasing a new gluten-free IPA called, “Unity in the Community” to raise money for the Nevada County Relief Fund. For every four-pack sold, BriarPatch and Grass Valley Brewing will collectively donate $2 to the fund.

Nevada County Relief Fund (NCRF) was started this spring as an emergency response to the economic impacts of COVID-19 on local businesses.

“We at Grass Valley Brewing Co. love to collaborate with other organizations who share our passion for this community, so it made perfect sense to partner with BriarPatch and spread some Unity in the Community,” said Grass Valley Brewing Co. owner Chad Wingo.

To date, over $400,000 in community grants have been awarded through NCRF. Earlier this year, BriarPatch donated $8,000 to NCRF, helping nonprofit organizations like the Food Bank of Nevada County and Interfaith Food Ministry.

The full-flavored IPA offers a complex malt character balanced with a sharp, but smooth, bitterness and a wonderful hop aroma.

The beer was released Thursday, kicking off “Love Local Month” at the Co-op. BriarPatch is a long-time supporter of local growers and producers and purchases products from 105 local vendors. Only 50 cases of the brew were produced and can only be found at BriarPatch. The Co-op’s marketing team created the artwork for the can.

“The small businesses in our community are owned and operated by our families, friends and neighbors. We are contributing to the Nevada County Relief Fund to support those who keep our local economy vibrant and strong,” said BriarPatch Marketing Manager Rebecca Torpie. To learn more, visit https://www.briarpatch.coop and https://www.gvbrew.com.