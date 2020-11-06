BriarPatch calls on shoppers to bring their reusable bags when they shop

In November, BriarPatch Food Co-op is launching a campaign to help customers remember to bring their reusable bags when they shop.

Shoppers will soon see signage with the slogan,“A bag in the hand is worth two in the trunk!” at the community-owned cooperative grocery store on Sierra College Drive.

“We are asking shoppers to return to a healthy habit of bringing their reusable bags when they shop at The Patch. It’s easy to stash a few in your car or purse. We can all take this simple step to commit to a more sustainable lifestyle choice that is good for our community and the planet,” said Sustainability Coordinator Lauren Scott.

Reusable shopping bags have been an integral part of co-op culture and an action that co-op owners and shoppers have exercised for decades in support of community sustainability and the reduction of single-use bags.

Plastic Bag legislation and COVID-19 demand continue to stretch manufacturing capacity of U.S. bag manufacturers beyond their capabilities, according to National Co-op Grocers (NCG).

A plastic bag ban recently implemented in New York State is putting an industry-wide strain on the paper bag supply chain and delaying shipments across the U.S. Reusable bags offer an environmentally-friendly alternative to plastic.

In June, 119 scientists from 18 countries issued a statement reassuring consumers that reusables are safe to use during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Guardian.

Cardboard boxes from The Co-op warehouse will continue to be made available as supply allows along with reusable bags for purchase at checkout.

Learn more about BriarPatch Food Co-op: https://www.briarpatch.coop/