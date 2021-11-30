BriarPatch and Hospitality House team up with ‘12 Days of Giving’

Staff members of Hospitality House stand outside Utah's Place, a community homeless shelter that provides essential services for people living with homelessness. In December, BriarPatch Food Co-op and Hospitality House are teaming up for “12 Days of Giving,“ a campaign to raise awareness, financial support and essential items for people struggling during the holidays. Learn more at https://www.briarpatch.coop/ and https://hhshelter.org/ or follow daily on Facebook and Instagram @BriarPatchCoop.

Photo submitted by Laura Petersen.

BriarPatch Food Co-op and Hospitality House are teaming up this holiday season to raise awareness, financial support and items needed for basic comfort and survival by local folks living with homelessness.

Continuing through Dec. 12, the community is invited to give back and help their neighbors during a “12 Days of Giving” campaign at BriarPatch that coincides with Hospitality House’s crucial year-end fundraising efforts.

“This is our most critical fundraising time of the year. Often what is given during the holidays sustains our emergency shelter operations for several months,” said Ashley Quadros, development director for Hospitality House.

Each day over the course of the 12 Days of Giving campaign, a different item will be featured at BriarPatch that directly benefits people in crisis. Community members are invited to give a dollar amount of their choosing to help purchase the much-needed goods. Items include hand sanitizer, deodorant, energy bars, pillowcases, hand and feet warmers, laundry detergent, shampoo and body wash, paper towels, toilet paper, bottled water and rain ponchos.

“It’s much harder in the winter for those without shelter. Things like ponchos, hand warmers and blankets are critical for surviving in the elements,” said Quadros.

BriarPatch owners who donate via Hospitality House’s website and provide their owner ID between Dec. 1 and Dec. 12 will automatically be entered for a chance to win a $500 gift card at the store. People do not have to donate to enter the BriarPatch raffle. Members may donate every day for 12 chances to win. Check out the Hospitality House website for complete details.

“It’s so important to shine a light on the everyday needs of the guests at Hospitality House. Affordable housing is a profoundly grave issue affecting our community. We are fortunate to have such an important organization that is actively caring for our friends and neighbors,” said Rebecca Torpie, marketing manager at BriarPatch.

Hospitality House provides year-round community shelter, food and other resources to people living with homelessness in Nevada County. The nonprofit is also the December CAUSE (Change Adds Up Supporting Everyone) recipient of The Co-op’s Round Up at the Register program. BriarPatch shoppers can round up and over their purchase price when they check out, all month long. There is no limit to the amount people can donate at the register.

Hospitality House is a safe haven where those seeking shelter are offered three meals, along with laundry and shower facilities. Hospitality House is committed to ending homelessness by providing intensive case management services to all its guests.

A combination of extremely high rent prices and an almost nonexistent pool of available rentals has created a housing crisis in Nevada County. Quadros knows firsthand of folks who work full time yet are living in their cars or in a tent in the forest and using a gym membership for a hot shower.

“It’s incredibly challenging. Since the start of the pandemic, our team has served 827 unique individuals, including small children, but when our community bans together, anything is possible,” said Quadros. Learn more at https://hhshelter.org , https://www.briarpatch.coop , and The BriarPatch Food Co-op’s website.