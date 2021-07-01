Brian Hoobler found guilty on 13 counts, could face life in prison
A former Nevada County man was found guilty Thursday of sexually assaulting a minor, and has also been convicted on several other charges of sexual abuse.
Brian Alan Hoobler, 54, was convicted on 13 out of 16 felony charges, all related to allegations that he sexually assaulted and molested a minor over a period of almost 10 years.
The jury could not reach a verdict in three of the 16 counts, with Nevada County Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin declaring a mistrial for these charges as a result. Nevada County Deputy District Attorney Helenaz Hill agreed to drop these charges after the verdict was read.
Hoobler is scheduled for sentencing July 23, and will likely face a sentence from 15 years to life in state prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com
