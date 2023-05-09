Following a fourth quarter that saw the fewest home sales in the past five years, the question heading into the new year was whether the western Nevada County market would see that trend continue.

Four months into 2023, it’s clear that rising interest rates and record low inventory have combined to produce the fewest sales seen locally in the past eight years, with the month of April marking an 18.4% slide from sales one month earlier and a 52.7% decrease from units sold the same month one year earlier.

Brian Hamilton is a Realtor (DRE #02149112) for the Betsy Hamilton Real Estate Team at RE/MAX Gold (DRE #01949144) in Grass Valley. Email him at Brian@BetsyHamilton.com or visit www.BetsyHamilton.com for more information.