Western Nevada County’s home sales last month continued the plodding pace that started the new year, with a slight uptick in sales over January but also the fewest sales in the month of February in the past nine years.

There were 72 homes sold in February, marking a 16.1% increase over January but still down 19.1% from the 89 sold in February 2022. The last time the local market saw such a low number of transactions for the month of February was in 2015. That marks the second straight month western county saw a significant decrease in sales than the same month in prior years.

Brian Hamilton is a Realtor (DRE# 02149112) for the Betsy Hamilton Real Estate Team (DRE# 01936209) at RE/MAX Gold (DRE#: 01949144) in Grass Valley. For more information, contact him at Brian@BetsyHamilton.com.