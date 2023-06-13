The month of May saw the most home sales in a single month this year, and promised more to come with a bump in pending sales, as western Nevada County’s real estate market experienced its first significant uptick after a slow start to 2023.

Ninety two homes sold in May, a 29.5% increase over April, and 133 pending sales recorded was a 25.4% jump over the prior month, according to Multiple Listing Service statistics.

