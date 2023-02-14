Reviewing January’s home sales, it’s clearly a whole different market in western Nevada County than one year ago.

The 62 homes sold locally last month was the lowest single month of sales in at least the past six years, dating back to January 2016, when 63 homes were sold. A year ago, January saw 115 homes sell, reflecting a 46% decrease in closed transactions during the same month year over year.

Brian Hamilton is a Realtor (DRE# 02149112) for the Betsy Hamilton Real Estate Team (DRE# 01936209) at RE/MAX Gold (DRE#: 01949144) in Grass Valley. For more information, contact him at Brian@BetsyHamilton.com.