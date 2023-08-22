Just when the western Nevada County market looked to be picking up steam, home sales slid backward in July with 13.7% fewer homes sold from the previous month.

June saw 127 homes sell, easily outpacing the rest of 2023, but sales slipped to just 107 closed transactions in July. It was the second time this year the local market failed to build on trending momentum, with a painfully slow start to the year setting a pace that continues to produce the slowest sales in the past five years.

