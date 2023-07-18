Western Nevada County home sales closed out the second quarter of 2023 with the local market’s strongest month this year, as the pace of sales picked up for the second straight month.

June saw 124 homes sold, reaching triple digits for the first time this year and marking a 34.7% increase over May — and easily outpacing what’s been an otherwise plodding first half of 2023.

