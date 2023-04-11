Interest rates that are significantly higher than one year earlier, an abnormally low inventory of homes on the market and, of course, three months of winter weather that resulted in record-breaking snowfall in the Sierra all combined to produce the fewest first-quarter home sales locally in the past eight years.

According to Multiple Listing Services statistics, a total of 221 homes were sold in the first three months of 2023 in western Nevada County.

Brian Hamilton is a Realtor (DRE #02149112) for the Betsy Hamilton Real Estate Team at RE/MAX Gold (DRE #01949144) in Grass Valley. Email him at Brian@BetsyHamilton.com for more information.