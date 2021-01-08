BRHS grad earns master’s degree
Lauren Brennan of Grass Valley recently completed a Masters of Medical Sciences Physician Assistant Studies at Chapman University’s Crean College of Health and Behavioral Sciences.
Following her graduation from Santa Clara University in 2018, Brennan was accepted into Chapman’s 24-month program. This included 12 months of didactic and 12 months clinical education, which culminated in December 2020. Lauren is a 2014 graduate of Bear River High School.
