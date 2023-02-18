Managing Editor
BrewBilt Brewing Company’s proposed BrewBilt BrewHaus is one step closer to becoming reality along Nevada City’s Spring Street corridor after getting approved by the Nevada City Planning Commission this week.
If approved by the city council, the outdoor beer garden and restaurant would be located at 300 Spring St., and could open as soon as this spring, according to the applicants.
Six different motions, including conditions of approval, were discussed with modifications to the proposed metal arch sign suggested to be brought back to city planners at a later date.
“Our sign ordinance talks about first of all, fixing to a building… and also the style of the arch and the sign is not in keeping with the general sign designs that we have,” Nevada City Planning Commissioner Peter Van Zant said. “This does not meet the code requirements that we have in downtown for signage. If there was some way to not use that large entrance?”
The proposed sign in question features a metal arched entryway into the proposed outdoor beer garden with a hanging metal sign with the words BrewHaus on it.
“There will be trees as well in front of the building,” one of the project’s applicants Jef Lewis said to the commission, alluding that the business would need a sign on the street due to the trees blocking the sign on the building as they mature.
“It’s structurally different from the architecture that we have in downtown,” Van Zant said. “We try to keep the more modern components out of our downtown and our signs.”
“So what I’m hearing is we’ll make (the sign) a little less beefy and make it a little more integrated with the metal work,” building owner and project architect Rebecca Coffman said.
“I don’t think that tourists and locals will have any hard time finding a brew house downtown. I’m not sure we need a large honking sign. What you’re doing with the building is attractive and the whole package is going to be good but this doesn’t fit with the whole package,” Van Zant said.
Members of the community showed their support for the project during the meeting.
“It is a great opportunity to make our town a little bit better, a little bit more cool, whatever cool is,” Alex Szabo of Szabo Vineyards said.
“I think they really come with a lot of great ideas for beautification,” Nevada City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stuart Baker said of the project’s applicants. “And we’re really excited about the potential of the corridor along Spring Street being revitalized. We really feel that this project will do that.”
One member of the public — Mathew Coulter — voiced concerns for the project during the meeting. “I’m just worried about alcohol sales in general and how drinking is at such a huge degree in our society,” Coulter said. “If you look at our local police blotter there is non-stop DUI arrests. I’m just curious that since it’s two doors down from the police station, if the police are willing to arrest people that are walking to their cars drunk?”
Nevada City’s city council will be the final decision-making body before construction on the BrewBilt BrewHaus can begin and plans could come before them within a few weeks.
If all approvals go according to plan, the project’s applicants hope to tentatively open the BrewHaus in the spring, offering beer, food, outdoor games and non-alcoholic drinks such as hop water.