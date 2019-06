Brewfest hold outs in Nevada City

A few remaining revelers braved the evening rain at the Nevada City Bicycle Classic Brewfest on Saturday in Nevada City. The event included craft beers from regional breweries including Three Forks Bakery & Brewery, Ol’ Republic Brewery, Grass Valley Brewing Company, 1849 Brewery, Knee Deep Brewing, Mammoth Brewing, Revision Brewing and Sierra Nevada Brewing Company. Proceeds from the event benefitted the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce.