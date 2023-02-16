This month BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCPINK: BBRW), announced that after several months of negotiations, the Company has finalized specific terms and conditions to proceed with a contract that will bring BrewBilt craft beer brewing equipment to premier entertainment venues across the country.

Chairman and CEO Jef Lewis stated, “Our strategic partnership will result in development of BrewBilt-powered craft beer breweries throughout the US, starting in California and Florida. This is a partnership that will bring revenue to our manufacturing business, as well as to BrewBilt Brewing Company. There are 40 sites projected that would generate $130M in revenue along with continued revenue in commercial craft beer production.”