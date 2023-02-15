A new craft beer taproom and outdoor beer garden is being proposed for downtown Nevada City and would be located at 300 Pine St., the corner of Pine and Spring Streets in the city’s historic downtown district.
The project’s applicants will seek a conditional use permit from the Nevada City Planning Commission during their meeting scheduled for 1:30 p.m. tomorrow at Nevada City Hall.
Local stainless steel tank supplier turned beer brewer — Brewbilt Brewing Company’s COO Bennett Buchanan — is seeking the use permit that would include conversion of the outdoor parking spaces into a permanent outdoor beer garden and games area with the possibility of a future outdoor kitchen in what would become the BrewBilt BrewHaus.
Building owner and Nevada City architect Rebecca Coffman, has put forth plans for upgrades to the building, which include switching out doors and windows to address ADA including the addition of an ADA bathroom, development of a bar area, prep kitchen and indoor seating.
Proposed hours of operation would be Monday through Thursday from 4 – 10 p.m., 4 p.m. — 12 a.m. Friday, 12 p.m. — 12 a.m. Saturday, and 12 – 6 p.m. on Sunday according to the use permit application.
The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce has expressed their support for the Brewbilt proposal, citing numerous benefits to both the City of Nevada City and its business community.
Aesthetic improvements to the Spring Street corridor, including a “Dan Reinhart” masonry wall and addition of three streetlights were highlighted by Stuart Baker, Nevada City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.
“We frequently hear from merchants and Chamber members that downtown is too dark at night to safely navigate the sidewalks,” Baker said in a statement to the City on the project.
Buchanan submitted a noise attenuation statement in order to ensure that sound levels emitting from the business will impact nearby residences as little as possible.
“We fully intend for our beer garden to be a casual hangout, not a live music venue or rowdy atmosphere,” Buchanan said. “Like any good neighbor, we will always be attentive to the concerns of the nearby residences.”
Nevada City planning staff is recommending that the commission approve the taproom and outdoor beer garden conditional use permit subject to conditions that state that the applicant will not jeopardize, adversely effect or be detrimental to the public health, safety and welfare to the surrounding property and residents among others.
To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.