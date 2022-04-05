Brett McFadden to step down as Nevada Joint Union superintendent, accepts job in Monterey County

From Brett McFadden’s letter to school staff:

Dear NJUHSD staff:

It is with a heavy heart that I announce my resignation as superintendent effective June 30, 2022. I was recently contacted by the Monterey County Superintendent of Schools with the possibility of being appointed Deputy Superintendent for the Monterey County Office of Education. After much thought and discussion with my family, I have decided to accept the position effective July 1, 2022.

This unexpected opportunity allows me to return home to the central coast, be with my wife on a regular basis, and participate more frequently in the activities we enjoy. The challenges and stresses associated with the past two “pandemic” years have led my wife and I to refocus our priorities and life expectations.

It has been the highest of honors to serve our students, families, and community with you. You are an incredible group of educators and professionals. Despite the challenges we have endured over the past two years, it has been a privilege to lead this district and its team of outstanding administrators, certificated, and classified personnel. I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish under some of the most difficult of circumstances.





Over the next couple weeks, the district’s Board of Trustees will initiate the development of a leadership transition plan. That plan, and its implementation timeline, will be shared with you in the near future. In the meantime, please contact me for more information or questions.

I wish you and your families the very best. If I can be of any assistance to you in the future, please do not hesitate to reach out.

Sincerely,

Brett W. McFadden

Source: Brett McFadden