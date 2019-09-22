Breezy winds, low humidity spark Red Flag Warning for much of Nevada County

Two days of rain last week did little to quell fire danger for the season, with the National Weather Service issuing a Red Flag Warning starting Monday for areas including western Nevada County.

PG&E on Saturday night started issuing text notifications alerting customers of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff.

“We haven’t received enough rain to get us out of fire season yet,” said Nevada County Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Pettitt, Office of Emergency Services manager. “People should be preparing for the Red Flag event and the possibility of a public safety power shutoff.”

Pettitt had a number of recommendations for the county’s residents.

“Fill your car up with gas, have your go bags ready, and make sure your family evacuation plan is in place,” he said. “If you need power for medical needs, make sure you have your backup plan ready.”

PG&E in a release stated the peak period of fire risk was forecasted to last until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“If we need to turn off power for safety, we will work to restore power as soon as it is safe to do so,” it stated. “In most cases, we would expect to be able to restore power within 24 to 48 hours after weather has passed. For this event, we would expect to begin restoring power at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. We anticipate power to be fully restored to all impacted areas by between 6 a.m. on Wednesday and 6 a.m. on Thursday.”

According to the alert, the potential shutoff could affect about 12,949 customers in Nevada County.

The National Weather Service on Sunday afternoon reported gusty north winds and low humidity Monday into Wednesday would bring elevated fire concerns to the area. A Fire Weather Watch was upgraded to a Red Flag Warning for elevations below 5,000 feet. The warning is for 11 p.m. Monday through 11 a.m. Wednesday, with northeast winds of 10-30 mph and gusts up to 29 mph in the Grass Valley area.

