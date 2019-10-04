Breezy conditions raise Red Flag concerns, no warning issued for Nevada County

Breezy conditions across Northern California are causing fire concerns, with a Red Flag warning issued in a swath that extends from Redding to Vacaville starting Saturday afternoon and extending through Sunday.

Nevada County will escape the worst of the fire danger, however, according to the National Weather Service.

Northerly winds began Friday, and were forecasted to increase across the western Sacramento Valley and the northern Coastal mountains and foothills Saturday and Sunday as conditions begin to dry. The strongest winds are expected Saturday night through early Sunday with gusts up to 25-35 mph in some areas. Grass Valley is expected to see wind gusts of 15-20 mph, the weather service said.

Low humidity is also a concern, which could result in easier fire starts and rapid spread of fire. Chico and Redding are predicted to see a minimum 16% humidity, with Grass Valley forecasted at 26%.

Daytime temperatures will also increase this weekend with Valley temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Grass Valley, however, will see temperatures in the high 70s on Sunday, the weather service said.

While Nevada County residents are not likely to see any Public Safety Power Shutoffs initiated by PG&E this weekend, the utility company on Friday announced it has expanded its notification tools.

Now anyone can receive notifications about Public Safety Power Shutoff events, even if they are not PG&E customers or account holders, a release stated. Although PG&E customers already receive alerts specific to their address, this new tool is especially useful for tenants, caretakers, travelers and parents of school-age children.

Anyone interested in receiving a power shutoff alert for an address where they don’t receive a bill can select one or more zip codes that they want to receive alerts about, or select all zip codes in PG&E’s service territory. When a power shutoff is planned for a selected zip code, an alert will be sent to the user telling them how to determine if a specific address could be impacted.

