Breaking News Roundup: Fire fatality; Tragic vehicle wreck fatalities

From the death of a man in a trailer fire, to several fatal car accidents, western Nevada County saw some very sobering and unfortunate breaking news this past week.

The Union’s Alan Riquelmy reported that Nevada County authorities identified the man found deceased last week in a travel trailer fire in the 11000 block of Miners Way in Rough and Ready.

Riquelmy also broke the news of a deadly wreck that claimed the lives of two local men, also following up with the victim’s families to share their memories of the deceased.

Nevada County car wreck victims remembered as kind-hearted Recommended Stories For You

On Wednesday morning, a fuel tanker and tow truck collided in a head-on collision on Highway 20 near Lake Spaulding. The wreck killed two people who have yet to be officially identified.

The Union’s multimedia reporter Elias Funez provided video coverage at the scene of a car wreck at the Highway 20 roundabout near Idaho Maryland Road Friday afternoon.