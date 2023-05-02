Staff Writer
Improvements at the McCourtney Road Transfer Station (also known as ‘the dump’ or MRTS) are underway after Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony where county officials, engineers and builders gathered to launch the project.
Proposed improvements include building a new Public Receiving Area (PRA) to provide more unloading bays and to improve unloading facilities capacity and efficiency, according to David Garcia, Nevada County solid waste program manager.
The existing PRA will be repurposed for organic waste (food waste) to meet the requirements of SB1383 which is intended to reduce emissions of short-lived climate pollutants, which contribute to global warming and affect human health, according to Garcia.
“When we construct this new building for the trash and recycling, we’re going to restructure that structure [with the existing cover] for food waste, “ Garcia said. “It’s important because when dealing with food waste, it needs to be covered so it doesn’t get rained on, and you need a leech collection system which we have.”
Under SB1383 businesses, single-family and multifamily complexes are required to recycle both green waste and food waste, as well as other organic waste materials, beginning January 1, 2022, according to calrecycle.ca.gov website.
“It’s going to be a two construction season project starting this spring into next fall,” Garcia said. “Not two years but two construction years.”
The site will be rearranged to provide easier access for green waste unloading and construction demolition debris unloading as well.
Another piece of the plan is creating a new access road and the addition of new entrance scale facilities to reduce arrival wait time and traffic delays, according to Garcia.
“While we are doing construction and demolition, we are asking people to be kind and to be patient because there may be some wait time,” Garcia said. “But it’s going to be worth it.”
Phase one will focus on the earthwork and construction of the new PRA. Phase two will construct the new road entrance and scale plaza and phase three will convert the existing PRA to green and food waste transfer facility.
Thanks and appreciation to the residents of Nevada County who have stayed patiently engaged and have given feedback to officials regarding the needs of the MRTS were expressed by Trisha Tillotson, director of the Community Development Agency at the groundbreaking ceremony.
“This is an exciting moment. We’re breaking ground on this project that has been long in coming,” Sue Hoek, Nevada County Supervisor of district 4 said. “This might be the start but we still have a lot of work to do.”
Construction is planned through the Fall of 2024. Customers will be able to check the MRTS camera or live traffic conditions.
The project will cost $22 million over two years and has been included in the County’s Capital Facilities Plan since 2012, according to county officials. Over $4 million in taxpayer dollars were saved by making minimal reductions to the project’s scope and rebidding the project in November of 2022.