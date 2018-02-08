BREAKING: Convicted murderer Sam Strange granted parole suitability

For more on this story:

Convicted murderer Sam Strange has been granted parole suitability by Board of Parole Hearings (BPH) commissioners at a hearing held at Valley State Prison Thursday, his third attempt since his 1996 conviction for the murders of Crissy Campbell and Dawn Donaldson.

Strange currently is serving a 30 years to life sentence.

Donaldson and Campbell were last seen alive at Sam Strange's Retrac Way home on July 23, 1994; their bodies were discovered more than a week later on South Ponderosa Way.

