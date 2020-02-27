Bread & Roses Thrift announces closure

FROM A RELEASE:

It is with a heavy heart that Hospitality House announces the closure of Bread & Roses Thrift and More. The store’s last official day of regular operations will be Saturday, Feb. 29, with store-closing sales beginning Saturday, March 7. The store will be closed the first week of March to prepare.

“This wasn’t an easy decision to make,” explained Isaias Acosta, Operations Manager at Hospitality House. “It is our goal to provide exceptional customer service and a wonderful shopping experience at the store, but as much as we’d like to specialize in retail sales and thrift store management, our core competencies are providing shelter, mental health services, and customized case management to help folks transition from homelessness to housing, and we’d like to return our focus to that need.”

Bread & Roses Thrift and More is fortunate to have many loyal volunteers who will help the store through its final days and who will continue to further the mission of Hospitality House by volunteering at the shelter, camp cleanups and upcoming events, such as Empty Bowl on March 14.

With the impending closure, donations to Bread & Roses are no longer being accepted and should be redirected to other thrift stores in the area. Urgent needs for shelter guests may still be dropped off at Utah’s Place, located at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

The community is invited to take advantage of upcoming sales while supplies last. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday throughout March.

There will be a variety of special and blowout sales! Visit hhshelter.org for up-to-date promotional information.

“We want to thank our loyal customers and volunteers who have helped support Bread & Roses and by extension Hospitality House over the years,” added Executive Director Nancy Baglietto. “Your patronage has made a big difference in the lives of those seeking to regain their independence.”

Following the store’s final sales, Hospitality House will continue to grow its operations and will introduce expanded job training opportunities to homeless guests through a new partnership with the Alliance for Workforce Development.

