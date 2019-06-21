Bread & Roses sale to help Hospitality House

Bread & Roses Thrift and More is hosting its first Semi-Annual Sale on June 29 with extensive deals and freebies, according to a release.

The sale, which is planned for twice-a-year, will offer a 50 percent discount, plus a chance to spin the wheel and win an additional 5, 10 and 15 percent storewide discount or even free merchandise. No purchase is necessary to win. All proceeds benefit Hospitality House Community Shelter.

Patrons will also be treated to refreshments, live music by two local artists, Tajlyn, a singer and guitarist known for her alternative rock flair, and Kellie Garmire, a singer, songwriter and musician with a folksy, bluesy with a dash of southern rock style.

“We are delighted to host our first ever Semi-Annual Sale in honor of our three-year anniversary,” said Miranda Stuart, store manager. “This event will offer our biggest discounts yet since the opening of the store in 2016. We invite everyone to stop by our store to celebrate our anniversary and enjoy a great time, while shopping for a great cause.”

The sale goes on all day, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Chances to spin and win additional savings go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Garmire will perform from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with Tajlyn playing from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bread & Roses Thrift and More is located at 840 E Main Street, directly next door to Sierra Cinemas and Big A Root Beer Drive.

Source: Bread & Roses Thrift and More